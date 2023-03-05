Stefan Bajcetic benched; three changes made v Man Utd: Confirmed Liverpool team news

After securing 10 points from an available 12 in their last four league fixtures, optimism, if not outright confidence, has returned to the red-half of Merseyside.

Standing in the way of another significant step closer to top four football, however, are Liverpool’s renewed archrivals in Manchester United, fresh off the back of their cup victory in seven years.

It would be entirely unreasonable to suggest that the Reds should blow away the visitors in a manner similar to the thrashings administered in the prior campaign, though we equally shouldn’t be fearing Erik ten Hag’s men on the basis of our recent domestic form.

READ MORE: BBC pundit issues ‘five or six’ Liverpool incomings claim in huge summer revamp as £140m point made

READ MORE: One change made from Wolves win for Man Utd clash – predicted Liverpool team news

Alisson Becker is the man between the sticks, as expected, and is supported by a backline containing Virgil van Dijk and Ibou Konate.

Klopp has only partially tweaked the midfield trio that secured a late 2-0 win over Wolves, with Jordan Henderson coming in for Stefan Bajcetic whilst Harvey Elliott and Fabinho retain their spots.

The German tactician has likewise made once to the forward line selected for our hosting of the Wanderers as Mo Salah, Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo start.

You can catch the full Liverpool team news below, courtesy of @LFC:

And the team news is… LIVE! What do you make of the XI Jurgen Klopp's gone with v Manchester United, Reds? 🤔💭 #LFC pic.twitter.com/jo0jEGuGGU — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!