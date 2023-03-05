One change made from Wolves win for Man Utd clash – predicted Liverpool team news

Arguments could be made for either side in terms of who an upcoming clash between Liverpool and Manchester United holds the most importance for.

On the former’s side, a couple of wins in the English top-flight would bring them level on games and, critically, points with fourth-placed Tottenham. Albeit, there is Newcastle United to consider now that the focus of the Carabao Cup has been taken away, though their league form has been far from impressive of late.

Equally, of course, the Red Devils may be harbouring hopes of sneaking into the title race and two further league victories would get them to within eight points of the leaders and three behind city rivals Manchester City.

Alisson Becker naturally should keep his place in goal behind a centre-back partnership of Ibrahima Konate and Virgil van Dijk.

In the middle of the park, we’re expecting Jurgen Klopp to swap out Harvey Elliott for Jordan Henderson in an otherwise unchanged midfield trio also consisting of Stefan Bajcetic and Fabinho.

Up top, Diogo Jota could very well retain his place in the forward line along with Mo Salah and Darwin Nunez.

EOTK’s predicted XI: Alisson, Tsimikas, Van Dijk, Konate, Alexander-Arnold, Fabinho, Bajcetic, Henderson, Nunez, Jota, Salah

