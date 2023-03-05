(Image) Mark Goldbridge looks in tears; LFC fans will love his reaction to Firmino goal

Liverpool supporters will no doubt have enjoyed the reaction of Mark Goldbridge to the Reds’ seventh goal in today’s Anfield romp against Manchester United.

Bobby Firmino rounded off the scoring spree in the 88th minute to add the cherry on top of the Merseysiders’ most comprehensive win over the Red Devils in the history of this marquee fixture (@LFC).

While fans of Jurgen Klopp’s side will revel in a simply sensational result, the other side of the coin was on full view elsewhere.

Goldbridge, who is renowned for his heart-on-his-sleeves outbursts during his match watchalongs on The United Stand, was left hiding behind his chair when Liverpool made it 7-0.

You can catch an image of this priceless reaction below, courtesy of @CFC_Janty on Twitter: