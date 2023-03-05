(Video) Horrific refereeing call as Martinez not penalised for striking Salah across the face

Manchester United defender Lisandro Martinez got away with what looked a clear foul on Mo Salah against Liverpool.

Midway through the first half, the Egyptian King was marauding along the right flank and seemed set to initiate a goalscoring opportunity for the Reds.

However, his progress was halted when the Argentine defender came across to block him, appearing to have used his arm at head-height on the 30-year-old forward.

Despite the incident happening very close to the assistant referee on that flank, he didn’t wave his flag for a foul, nor did Andy Madley penalise Martinez for what looked a clear breach of the rules.

How the officials failed to blow for that obvious obstruction is incomprehensible.

You can see a clip of the incident below from Sky Sports’ coverage of the game, courtesy of @Jaspairee on Twitter: