(Video) ‘First time’ – Melissa Reddy shares surprising Liverpool statistic fans won’t believe ahead of MUFC clash

Melissa Reddy shared a startling statistic about Liverpool’s season ahead of their clash against Manchester United today.

The Reds come into the clash at Anfield undefeated in four Premier League games, with 10 points from a possible 12 gleaned in that period and zero goals conceded.

Recent history suggests that Jurgen Klopp’s side will extend that record, with the Red Devils not winning at the home of their arch-rivals since January 2016 and shipping a 4-0 thrashing on Merseyside in this fixture last term (Transfermarkt).

Should Liverpool avoid defeat today, they will manage one as yet unprecedented feat during the 2022/23 campaign.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ pre-match coverage, Reddy stated that the Reds ‘could go on for the first time this season to be unbeaten in five consecutive games’ in the current Premier League term.

When you think that, in 2021/22, Klopp’s side didn’t lose once in the top flight after December (Transfermarkt), it seems astonishing that they’ve yet to go five games without defeat in the league this time around. Here’s hoping they can shake that particular monkey off their backs today.

