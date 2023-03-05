(Video) Darwin Nunez doubles Liverpool lead one minute into second-half with big headed goal

Darwin Nunez perhaps hadn’t produced the most electric of first halves against Manchester United but the Uruguayan repaid the manager’s faith with a headed effort from close-range.

Liverpool took their first-half dominance into the second, with the former Benfica hitman capitalising on Harvey Elliott’s short-range lofted ball to double the hosts’ lead within the first two minutes of action.

It was a deserved lead too for Jurgen Klopp’s men after putting Erik ten Hag’s outfit under immense pressure in the opening 45 minutes of action.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: