(Video) ‘Utopia’ – Peter Drury’s full-time commentary on Liverpool’s 7-0 win is absolute poetry

Liverpool’s 7-0 victory over Manchester United was nothing short of epic, and it merited some suitably epic full-time commentary from the peerless Peter Drury.

The normally morose Martin Tyler did at least voice something bordering on excitement on Sky Sports commentary during this most emphatic of triumphs for the Reds.

However, Drury’s prose in the immediate aftermath of Andy Madley’s final whistle yet again illustrated why he is a wordsmith without equal in football broadcasting.

These were his first words in reaction to today’s extraordinary result: “Liverpool – utopia. An unimaginable zenith. For Manchester United, a crushing nadir. Inexplicable, illogical, irrational, scarcely digestible, barely conceivable.”

If ever someone was born to be a football commentator, to capture such special moments with unique verbal poetry, it is that particular man behind the microphone.

You can check out the extended version of Drury’s full-time reaction in the tweet below, courtesy of Peacock (via @Kamaldeen__):