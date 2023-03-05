(Video) ‘They aren’t…’ – Rio Ferdinand makes bold Liverpool claim he could quickly regret ahead of Man Utd visit

Rio Ferdinand has admitted he’s feeling confident ahead of Manchester United’s upcoming visit to Anfield this afternoon.

The ex-England international’s rationale isn’t completely detached from reality given that the Red Devils have looked an improved outfit under new boss Erik ten Hag, whilst Liverpool’s formidable form following a quadruple hunt last term has been far from consistent.

That all being said, a return of 10 points from a possible 12 in our last four league fixtures does suggest that we’re heading back in the right direction domestically (if not in Europe!).

Cliche as it is to say, form too has a habit of going out of the window when these two sides lock horns, so we’d be inclined to advise caution on the part of any United fan who may be salivating at the prospect of a trip to L4.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of BT Sport: