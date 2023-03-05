(Video) ‘I’d go missing’ – Roy Keane’s priceless reaction to ’embarrassing’ 7-0 thrashing at hands of ruthless Liverpool

Roy Keane had plenty of positives for Liverpool after a rampant seven-goal display against their arch-rivals, though understandably came up short of any for his old club.
The former Manchester United man admitted he’d ‘go missing for a few months’ if he’d been on the receiving end of the 7-0 drubbing administered by an utterly ruthless Jurgen Klopp side.
It was one for the record books for the visitors as they matched their biggest loss of all time – previously incurred against Blackburn Rovers (1926), Aston Villa (1930) and Wolves (1931).
