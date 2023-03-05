(Video) Mo Salah unleashes thunderbolt as Liverpool fire four past Man United yet again

Mo Salah drew level with Robbie Fowler’s Liverpool record of 128 Premier League goals for the club in emphatic style.

With the Reds already 3-0 to the good against Manchester United, the Egyptian hammered a thunderous strike past David De Gea to further extend the home side’s lead, replicating the scoreline from this fixture last season.

That was the 30-year-old’s 11th goal against the Red Devils and he has now scored against them in six successive games in all competitions.

You know you want to look at this peach of a goal over and over again!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: