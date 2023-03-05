(Video) Mo Salah reveals Milner-esque way he’ll celebrate becoming LFC’s all-time leading PL scorer

If there was any lingering doubt over Mo Salah’s status as a bona fide Liverpool great – never mind in the modern Premier League era but of all-time – it was swiftly put to bed after the Egyptian registered a second-half brace.

The two goals ensured our No.11 leapfrogged Robbie Fowler to become the Reds’ all-time leading scorer in the Premier League but it was his post-match reaction to the feat that will delight fans as the 30-year-old revealed how he would celebrate the phenomenal accomplishment.

The former Roma man admitted he would keep things lowkey at home, marking the occasion with a chamomile tea and an early night’s rest in a fashion that will surely inspire thoughts of James Milner and the Englishman leaning into jokes around his perceived boringness.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: