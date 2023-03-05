(Video) How Liverpool bench reacted to speechless record-breaker Mo Salah at FT

Mo Salah became Liverpool’s all-time leading Premier League goalscorer in today’s 7-0 romp over Manchester United.

The Egyptian King struck two second-half goals, taking him to 129 in the top flight for the Reds, one more than previous record holder Robbie Fowler (LFC official website).

Immediately after the final whistle, the 30-year-old was left speechless as he was unsurprisingly mobbed by the Merseysiders’ substitutes and coaching staff, being warmly embraced and told that he’s ‘on fire’.

Salah was also applauded down the tunnel by some of the home side’s gleeful supporters at Anfield.

