(Video) Souness vindicated as smug Neville & Keane now look daft with pre-match reactions

Graeme Souness was at the heart of a great deal of disagreement between ex-Liverpool and ex-Manchester United players during pre-match segments.

Roy Keane and Gary Neville were both spotted looking rather bemused and smug as the Scot backed his old club to turn up against their arch rivals.

It’s fair to say that the Sky Sports commentator was absolutely bang on the money with his prediction as Mo Salah broke a club record in the process of the Reds dismantling Erik ten Hag’s Carabao Cup winners.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Sky Sports: