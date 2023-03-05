(Video) ‘Steady Eddie’ – Liverpool legend riles Gary Neville ahead of Man United clash

Former Liverpool captain and manager Graeme Souness got under Gary Neville’s skin with one comment ahead of today’s clash against Manchester United.

The duo were joined by Jamie Carragher on punditry duty for Sky Sports, and the Scotsman’s description of one Red Devils player had the ex-Old Trafford full-back riled.

The latter accused the former Reds boss of calling Casemiro ‘a good player but not a great player’, to which the 69-year-old replied: ‘No, I said he’s a steady Eddie’.

That billing did not impress Neville, who retorted that the United midfielder was ‘more than’ a steady presence in Erik ten Hag’s team.

All eyes could be on the Brazilian today to see if his performance will elicit further debate between the Sky pundits…

You can catch the clip below from Neville’s Instagram profile (@gneville2), shared by Ste Howson (@MrStephenHowson) on Twitter: