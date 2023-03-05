(Video) Special Gakpo curler goal lifts the roof at Anfield just before HT after making Varane look silly

Cody Gakpo inspired pandemonium in the stands at Anfield with an absolute peach of a goal to hand the hosts the lead against Manchester United.

The Dutchman was found behind the backline with a stunning pass from Andy Robertson; from there on, the former PSV star took Raphael Varane out of the game with a delightful touch before curling an effort past David de Gea.

It’s exactly the moment our January signing needed after a mixed start to life at L4 and hopefully the start of another scoring streak for our No.18.

