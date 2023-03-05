‘I know…’ – Erik ten Hag has one big worry about Liverpool ahead of Man Utd clash

Erik ten Hag has admitted his trepidation over facing the Anfield atmosphere as Manchester United manager today.

The 52-year-old takes his Red Devils side to face Liverpool, who are unbeaten at home against their fiercest rivals in just over seven years (Transfermarkt).

While the Reds’ home ground hasn’t always been a fortress this season – we have dropped points there four times in the league already – the Dutchman is well aware of just how boisterous the stadium can be when the fans are well and truly up for the occasion.

Ten Hag told Man United’s official website: “I know. I know. I’ve seen the games between Liverpool and Manchester United. I’ve been, I know what’s going on there.

“I have been already in many hostile stadiums but it will probably be the worst – maybe. But I have been in other occasions too that are really hostile so I know what’s going on there and I’m really looking forward and my players are the same.”

Sometimes the atmosphere at Anfield can be a little flat, which may be attributable to a variety of factors, but that certainly shouldn’t be the case today.

The sight of Man United coming to town ought to be motivation enough for the Liverpool supporters to whip up a frenzy, and the noise levels could be even more feverish given the opportunity on offer this afternoon.

With Tottenham and Newcastle both losing yesterday, the top four is becoming increasingly within sight for the Reds, and what better way to capitalise on those results than by downing our biggest rivals?

Ten Hag has actually been in the dugout for a match at Anfield once before, but that was at an empty stadium as he took his Ajax team to Merseyside in the 2020/21 Champions League when fans were locked out during the pandemic (Transfermarkt).

If the home support can drum up an atmosphere similar to that of Liverpool’s victory over United in January 2020 – the day it finally felt safe enough to sing ‘we’re gonna win the league‘ – the Dutchman will get a real taste of this stadium at its raucous finest.

