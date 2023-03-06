(Video) Ian Rush’s footage shows Man Utd legend was all smiles before Liverpool rout

Sir Alex Ferguson looked in a jovial mood as he shot the breeze with Ian Rush at Anfield ahead of kick-off on Sunday, but it’s fair to say that he might not have been quite so merry afterwards considering what Liverpool unleashed on Manchester United.

The Welsh striker and Reds legend posted a highlights reel of his day on TikTok, which began with him shaking hands with the Red Devils’ most successful manager as both men appeared to be in good spirits.

The Scotsman wasn’t smiling much during the game, though, with one image shared by @Mick_Moran_ on Twitter (via Empire of the Kop) showing him in a shellshocked state as the home side ran riot in the second half.

Looks like Rushy chose the right time to have a friendly word with Ferguson, then!

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ian_rush9 on TikTok [via Reddit]: