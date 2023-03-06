(Video) “You think…”- Bitter Gary Neville put in his place with ruthless Souness grilling

Graeme Souness was lucky enough to spend time with both Gary Neville and Roy Keane as Liverpool humiliated Manchester United with an unforgettable 7-0 victory and he made sure to rub their faces in it.

Speaking on Sky Sports, our former captain claimed: “Gary said to me off air that you think Liverpool played badly” before going on to wipe the floor with the 48-year-old for his ridiculous claim.

READ MORE: (Video) ‘Oh no, dinky winkies!’ – United fan’s bizarre but comical reaction to second Gakpo goal caught online

It was great to see the former defender squirm and argue himself into a corner as Jamie Carragher and the other ex-Red in the studio continued to poke fun at him.

It’s not often that results like the one at Anfield come about and so you have to make sure you enjoy them, something which the Scot and the Scouser present in the studio certainly did!

You can watch the Souness put down on Neville via @SkySportsPL on YouTube:

Graeme Souness putting it on Gary Neville 👀🍿 pic.twitter.com/F4YhXdxvWs — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 5, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!