(Video) Bruno Fernandes pathetically gives up chase on Bajcetic after being sent to the shops

One moment from Bruno Fernandes summed up his and Manchester United’s performance in their 7-0 drubbing at Anfield on Sunday.

During the closing stages of Liverpool’s emphatic win, the Red Devils’ captain for the day had attempted to close down Stefan Bajcetic by the Main Stand touchline.

However, the Portuguese’s meek effort to stop his opponent instead saw the Reds teenager skip past him, with the United player walking and looking behind him as the youngster accelerated away before whipping a cross into the penalty area.

Fernandes was castigated by Gary Neville on Sky Sports afterwards over his display, and while the manner in which he gave up pursuing the young Spaniard may have drawn a wry smile from Kopites, we’d be incensed if we ever saw one of our more experienced players doing that in similar circumstances.

