(Video) Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool sent emphatic five-word message to Man Utd at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool told Manchester United to ‘get back in your box’ with their 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday.

In a role reversal from last season, the Red Devils have been harbouring hopes of a quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup, whereas the Merseysiders had found themselves struggling just to compete for a top-four finish.

However, Jurgen Klopp’s side sent out a serious statement of intent with such an emphatic victory, with the former Reds defender believing they have fired a warning towards their arch-rivals that they’re gearing up to push for the big prizes again next term.

Speaking on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I do feel there’s something inside Liverpool, what they’ve done in the last four or five years was a bit like today – get back in your box, we’ll see you next season.

“I don’t think Liverpool will catch up to Manchester United this season – Liverpool would actually bite your hand off for fourth right now – but I do think there was a message a bit like ‘this club’s not done, we’re not finished under this Jurgen Klopp era’.”

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can use yesterday’s result as a springboard towards finishing the campaign strongly and taking momentum into 2023/24, but they have certainly succeeded in clipping United’s wings following their revival under Erik ten Hag.

You can see the full clip of Carragher’s comments below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: