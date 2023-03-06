(Video) Jamie Carragher claims Liverpool sent emphatic five-word message to Man Utd at Anfield

Jamie Carragher has said that Liverpool told Manchester United to ‘get back in your box’ with their 7-0 rout at Anfield on Sunday.
In a role reversal from last season, the Red Devils have been harbouring hopes of a quadruple after winning the Carabao Cup, whereas the Merseysiders had found themselves struggling just to compete for a top-four finish.
However, Jurgen Klopp’s side sent out a serious statement of intent with such an emphatic victory, with the former Reds defender believing they have fired a warning towards their arch-rivals that they’re gearing up to push for the big prizes again next term.
Speaking on co-commentary duty for Sky Sports, Carragher said: “I do feel there’s something inside Liverpool, what they’ve done in the last four or five years was a bit like today – get back in your box, we’ll see you next season.
“I don’t think Liverpool will catch up to Manchester United this season – Liverpool would actually bite your hand off for fourth right now – but I do think there was a message a bit like ‘this club’s not done, we’re not finished under this Jurgen Klopp era’.”
It remains to be seen whether the Reds can use yesterday’s result as a springboard towards finishing the campaign strongly and taking momentum into 2023/24, but they have certainly succeeded in clipping United’s wings following their revival under Erik ten Hag.
You can see the full clip of Carragher’s comments below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter:
"This club is not done, we're not finished under this Jurgen Klopp era." 👊@Carra23 says Liverpool sent a message to the rest of the Premier League with their colossal win over Man United 📝 pic.twitter.com/9uLnoQOeCO
— Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) March 6, 2023