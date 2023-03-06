(Video) Carragher fires brutal and hilarious six-word dig at Gary Neville after Liverpool win

Jamie Carragher fired a brutal and hilarious jibe at Gary Neville following Liverpool’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United on Sunday.

The former Reds defender joked that his Sky Sports colleague was ‘still in bed’ prior to tonight’s MNF coverage, such was the scale of the shellacking the Red Devils copped at the home of their arch-rivals.

The Bootle native took great pleasure in getting under the skin of the ex-Old Trafford full-back following the emphatic result (as per @SkySportsPL on Twitter), and the digs kept coming long after the final whistle had blown at Anfield.

Speaking on Sky Sports on Monday evening, Carragher quipped: ‘I think Gary’s still in bed’.

Results like this one don’t come along very often, so the 45-year-old is quite right to milk it for everything it’s worth!

You can see the clip in full below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: