(Video) Liverpool fans won’t like Dermot Gallagher’s verdict on contentious moment from 7-0 win

Dermot Gallagher believes that the decision not to send off Scott McTominay for a foul on Cody Gakpo was the correct one.

In the 64th minute of Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United at Anfield, the Scottish midfielder caught the Reds attacker on the shin as he lunged in to try and win possession.

Andy Madley showed a yellow card to the 26-year-old, although another official on a different day might well have deemed it dangerous play and brandished red.

Speaking on Sky Sports News as he reviewed a variety of talking points from the weekend’s action, Gallagher said: ‘I think yellow card was right. He does win the ball.’

When asked if he’d have been surprised if McTominay were sent off, the former Premier League referee replied: ‘I would. It was a good, feisty game at times. It’s what people want to watch. Yellow card I thought was enough.’

Such incidents are indeed subjective, but it was still dangerous from the United midfielder, and Liverpool fans will likely disagree with the 65-year-old on his assessment of that particular challenge.

You can see the clip of Gallagher’s verdict below, courtesy of Football Daily (@footballdaily) on Twitter: