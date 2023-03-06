(Video) ‘Oh no, dinky winkies!’ – United fan’s bizarre but comical reaction to second Gakpo goal caught online

Liverpool embarrassed Manchester United worse than they’ve ever been embarrassed before on record but one Old Trafford supporter has managed to make events even more cringeworthy with his reaction to Cody Gakpo’s second goal.

During his own live watchalong of the 7-0 mauling, YouTuber RNA_Dec said: “Bloody hell, oh no, no, no – dinky winkies!” as he witnessed our No.18 make it 3-0 at Anfield.

READ MORE: (Video) Salah hilariously sends Martinez running in the wrong direction with cheeky skill move

It didn’t seem possible that this game could get more unbearable for our old rivals but watching this reaction will surely add just a little more salt to the gaping wounds we inflicted upon them.

If anyone can get ‘dinky winkies’ printed on a shirt so we never forget this moment, that would be much appreciated!

You can watch the comical comments (from 3:57) and the full reaction to our victory via RNA_Dec on YouTube:

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!