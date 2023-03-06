Fabrizio Romano confirms Liverpool in for ‘Rolls-Royce’ defender; already ‘explored’ deal conditions in January

Liverpool could be set for a summer of heavy spending if they are to pursue RB Leipzig’s highly-rated centre-half in Josko Gvardiol.

The Croatian set half of Europe’s recruitment teams on alert after a tremendous World Cup campaign in Doha in the winter and it now looks like he’ll have his pick of top clubs if Fabrizio Romano’s tweet update on the matter is anything to go by.

Joško Gvardiol, one of the most wanted players around Europe. Manchester City want him — Guardiola, big fan and he’s in #MCFC list. ⭐️🇭🇷 Liverpool explored conditions of the deal in January, Chelsea keen on signing him since last summer. Open race. 🎥 https://t.co/BDZqrEKxZS pic.twitter.com/tF1a9rvony — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 6, 2023

The Reds are thought to be considering their options in the backline, with the Italian journalist having already established that ‘new midfielders and then a centre-back’ will be the priorities for the summer window.

Described as a ‘Rolls-Royce’ by the BBC’s Pat Nevin (as relayed by The Boot Room), it’s difficult not to get excited by a player that attracts similar terminology to our resident Rolls-Royce in Virgil van Dijk.

Of course, that shouldn’t mean we should consider the pair identical options stylistically, though we’d be far from averse to the idea of adding genuine quality to a backline in need of it.

Both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez have rightly earned question marks with their performances this term and it’s considered likely that at least one of the pair could head out the exit door at the end of the campaign to make way for fresh legs.

