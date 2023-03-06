(Video) “That’s embarrassing” – Fernandes slammed for blatant dive in miserable Anfield meeting

Bruno Fernandes had one of the worst days of his career at the hands of Liverpool but one moment involving the hand of Ibou Konate has added even more embarrassment to his dismal day on Merseyside.

The Portuguese midfielder was attempting to close down our No.5 when the defender put an arm out to protect the ball, leading to the outside of the Frenchman’s palm possibly grazing his chin at the very worst.

What followed was the Manchester United captain leaping off the floor and grabbing his face as if he’d been punched, leading to Gary Neville to say during his commentary: “There’s a VAR check for an elbow but that was on his chest, now he holds his face. That’s embarrassing from Bruno Fernandes”.

There’s no reason for the 28-year-old to go down in the way he did and he just showed the world how much of a cheat he really is.

You can watch the Konate and Fernandes incident courtesy of Sky Sports (via @JarryBatterson on Twitter):

