(Video) You may have missed what Bobby Firmino did in celebrations of Mo Salah goal

There’s one thing you might have missed amid the celebrations of Mo Salah’s record-breaking goal at Anfield on Sunday.

While the Egyptian threw off his shirt in ecstasy as he became Liverpool’s highest-ever Premier League goalscorer (LFC official website), Bobby Firmino appeared to casually pick it up as he went to approach his teammate.

One brilliant fact to emerge from yesterday’s rout (via Empire of the Kop on Twitter) was that, since the 30-year-old joined the Reds in 2017, he has been shown more yellow cards for celebrating goals against Manchester United (two) than the Red Devils have scored at the home of their arch-rivals (one).

Salah’s immediate reaction to making it 6-0 on Sunday evoked memories of a similar kit-stripping celebration in this fixture in January 2020, which also occurred in front of an exultant Kop (Sky Sports Premier League on YouTube).

Judging by the shorts number in the club’s footage of the Egyptian’s second goal yesterday, Firmino was on hand to return the no.11 jersey (which coincidentally was his between 2015 and 2017) to its legendary owner.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @LFC: