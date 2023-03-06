Gary Neville fires latest shot in Carragher feud and threatens: “There’s more my friend!”

Gary Neville has bitten back at Jamie Carragher after the ex-Liverpool defender poked fun at his Sky Sports colleague over a series of ill-judged predictions.

On Monday morning, the Anfield legend joked on Twitter (via @Carra23): “What a season @GNev2 is having! Arsenal have got no leaders, people just take the ball off Messi now, Liverpool didn’t even play well…….” followed by two crying with laughter emojis.

This came after the Bootle native got a kick out of winding up the ex-Manchester United full-back when they were both on duty for Sky for the Reds’ 7-0 drubbing of their arch-rivals (as per @SkySportsPL on Twitter, via Empire of the Kop).

Having copped plenty of flak from Carragher over the past 24 hours or so, Neville has since fired the latest shot in the feud between the two.

In answering the aforementioned tweet about the ex-Liverpool man’s predictions, the 48-year-old responded in kind, stating: “2 of those are right… you will see..

“Here’s you…. Martínez can’t play in the PL, United should have Conte, Rashford should leave United, Liverpool won’t get anywhere near top 4. There’s more my friend!!”

While Carragher and Neville continue their back-and-forth, the rest of us can get the popcorn out and lap it up!

You can see the former United defender’s tweet to his Sky colleague below (via @GNev2):

2 of those are right… you will see.. Here’s you…. Martínez can’t play in the PL

United should have Conte

Rashford should leave United

Liverpool won’t get anywhere near top 4

Theirs more my friend!! https://t.co/nrRR1h0pCT — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2023

