(Video) Steven Gerrard’s reaction to Liverpool’s romp over Man Utd is a joy to behold

Steven Gerrard was among the ex-Liverpool players who thoroughly enjoyed the 7-0 romp over Manchester United on Sunday.

The legendary former Reds captain was in attendance at Anfield yesterday, and he was seen punching the air in celebration as the goals flowed freely in the second-half.

Ian Rush, who was also at the game, shared a highlights reel on TikTok, which showed him panning the camera behind him to reveal the 42-year-old lapping up this historic victory for the Merseysiders.

Having suffered a few galling defeats at the hands of United during his Liverpool career, it was a joy to witness Gerrard capturing the essence of what every Kopite was feeling on Sunday.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @ian_rush9 on TikTok [via Reddit]: