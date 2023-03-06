(Video) Kenny Dalglish can’t stop laughing as he watches United humiliation from the stands

Sir Kenny Dalglish made last season’s 5-0 victory over Manchester United even better with his famous laugh from the Old Trafford stands and now the legendary Scot has done it again, with another brilliant video emerging from our latest embarrassment of the side from Old Trafford.

Sitting next to his son, Paul Dalglish, the pair couldn’t contain their laughter as they watched Jurgen Klopp’s side record their fifth goal of the evening and we can only imagine the joy that followed our sixth and seventh too!

READ MORE: (Video) “That’s embarrassing” – Fernandes slammed for blatant dive in miserable Anfield meeting

It was a day that no Red could ever forget and you can imagine the anger that those from Manchester felt when the cameras panned to our club legend.

What a day to be at Anfield and watch the greatest victory we’ve ever recorded against our old enemies!

You can watch the two Dalglish men revel in our victory courtesy of Sky Sports (via @KarlJO7777 on Twitter):

@DalglishPaul @kennethdalglish a great day for all @LiverpoolFC and a great way for Sir Kenny Dalglish to celebrate his birthday and to finish the weekend off in truly wonderful style. Hope you had a great day pic.twitter.com/xkO2l7Yp1B — karl orchard (@KarlJO7777) March 5, 2023

#Ep73 of The Empire of the Kop Podcast: Author chat with Chris Roberts on Football, Mental Health… and more!