(Video) Konate holds Gakpo back on the pitch on 79th-minute to stop repeat of Everton mistake

Cody Gakpo had his best performance in a Liverpool shirt as he scored twice in a historic victory over Manchester United and Ibou Konate ensured that he was rewarded with the reception he deserved from the Anfield crowd.

As Jurgen Klopp made a quadruple substitution in the 79th minute and Jordan Henderson, Darwin Nunez and Fabinho left the pitch, our French defender was quick to hold back our No.18.

This meant that the Dutchman was the final change and that he could receive a huge cheer and applause, something which didn’t occur during his departure in the Merseyside Derby as the forward exited whilst our captain was receiving his appreciation from the supporters.

Whether this was also spotted by our No.5, it’s not clear, but it’s obvious that he knew that his performance against Erik ten Hag’s team deserved to be recognised and it certainly was!

