Liverpool tracking 20 y/o gem with ‘swagger’ for summer move; he could fill a niche – report

Liverpool are reportedly tracking Levi Colwill ahead of a potential summer swoop.

The 20-year-old is currently on loan at Brighton & Hove Albion from Chelsea and has seemingly left a lasting impression on the Reds’ coaching staff from when they saw him up close a few weeks ago.

Football Insider reported of the Merseysiders’ interest in the youngster, with Arsenal also believed to be monitoring him, stating: “The two giants are in the market for a left-sided defender and believe Colwill, who can play at left-sided centre-back, on the left of a back three or at left-back, fits the bill.

“Coaches at Anfield are believed to have been seriously impressed by the youngster, including when he played against them in Brighton’s 3-0 league win on 14 January.

“Brighton do not have an option to buy Colwill when his current loan ends in the summer and it is believed Chelsea will be reluctant to let him go permanently.”

His former Chelsea youth teammate Samuel Iling-Junior is a big admirer, telling The Athletic: “Levi Colwill is definitely someone to watch for years to come. He’s just solid. He’s always had that quality left foot and that swagger about him when he’s making those passes and steps out from the back.”

When looking back on the 20-year-old’s performance against Liverpool in that Amex Stadium rout, it’s no wonder the Reds’ coaching staff were impressed with what they saw from him.

On that afternoon, Colwill completed 89 passes – more than anyone else who featured that day – and won 75% of his duels. He also got forward to good effect, playing two key passes and creating one ‘big chance’ for his team (as per Sofascore).

He would also fill a niche if he were to move to Anfield. All five of Jurgen Klopp’s current senior centre-backs are predominantly right-footed (Transfermarkt), whereas the Chelsea gem is left-footed and could duly add greater balance on that side of the defence.

Whether Liverpool would be able to persuade his parent club to sell could be the main obstacle, though, considering the Blues’ apparent reluctance to part with him for good, if this report is to be believed.

