(Photo) One Liverpool fan has immortalised historic Man Utd demolition in superb way

When Liverpool took Manchester United apart last term, registering nine goals on aggregate over the two league meetings, many reasonably assumed we’d never witness something quite so spectacular ever again.

Yet, lo and behold, the Reds delivered again a year later and one fan has gone to the trouble of commemorating the most recent demolition job of the Red Devils by having the scoreline and date added to the back of a club jersey.

Looking at the snap in question on Twitter, we still can’t quite believe that this Jurgen Klopp side put the visitors in their place quite so ruthlessly, though we’re certainly delighted to see how appreciated it is by the fanbase in what has been a difficult season at times to get through.

