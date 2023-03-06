(Video) Gary Neville will cringe at new clip showing just how cocky he was before the 7-0 shellacking

It’s fair to say that Gary Neville was rather off with his pre-match prediction of a Manchester United win at Anfield as a dominant Liverpool outfit put Erik ten Hag’s men firmly back in their place with a humiliating seven-goal defeat.

Whilst it’ll be a moment the Englishman will eventually put aside, one imagines he’ll continue to be hounded by Reds fans after leaving up one Instagram live ahead of the clash.

One Twitter user (@liverbirdjen) compiled the former fullback’s interactions with Jamie Carragher and Graeme Souness – on top of his rather cocky expectations – in what one might fairly presume will now be something of a cringeworthy listen for the MNF host after the fact.

Still to this day, it amazes us how quickly commentators can forget all about the ability of Anfield and Liverpool squads to rise to the big occasion, even when the general perception of the season isn’t quite as positive as that which has accompanied recent campaigns under the stewardship of Jurgen Klopp.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of Gary Neville’s Instagram account (via TikTok user @liverbirdjen):