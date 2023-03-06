(Video) Nunez makes Gakpo sniff his armpit in strange celebration during 7-0 United demolition

Cody Gakpo and Darwin Nunez really announced themselves as Liverpool players as they grabbed a brace each during our 7-0 humiliation of Manchester United, although some may want to know what they were doing with one celebration.

After the Dutchman opened the scoring, the whole team ran to celebrate together and as they began walking back to the centre circle our No.27 had an armpit request for his teammate.

With both men scoring twice in a seven-goal dream, we can let them do whatever they want and if an armpit sniff is what’s required – then we’re willing to roll with it.

It’s great to see both men settling into Merseyside life and perhaps this could be the start of a beautiful bromance.

You can watch the Nunez and Gakpo celebration (from 0:36) via That’s Football on YouTube:

