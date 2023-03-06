(Video) The one-word message Nunez shouted at cameras right after 7-0 Man Utd thrashing

Darwin Nunez was in an understandably jubilant mood after helping put to the sword one of Liverpool’s biggest rivals in Manchester United.

Stepping toward the tunnel, soaking in the plaudits and adulation of a metaphorically blood-quenched Anfield, the Uruguayan belted out “VAMOS!” to the cameras.

We’ll now be hoping that this, perhaps, is the moment our season truly kicks off to another level ahead of a difficult hurdle to overcome in Madrid in just over a week’s time.

It’s too soon to be putting all our energy into that encounter whilst a clash with Bournemouth awaits next but should we bring to bear the same level of ruthlessness shown at L4 against Los Blancos, you’d be foolish to rule out this frightening version of Jurgen Klopp’s team.

Vamos, indeed!

