(Video) Salah hilariously sends Martinez running in the wrong direction with cheeky skill move

Mo Salah will never forget the day that Liverpool put seven goals past Manchester United and that he broke the Premier League goal scoring record for the Reds but it’s also safe to assume that Lisandro Martinez will never live his performance down either.

Right before putting the Argentine defender on his back and setting up our third goal of the day for Cody Gakpo’s second finish, the Egyptian King appeared to send his opponent to another world as he tried to find where the attacker had gone.

The still of this moment has led many to mock the Old Trafford man and it’s something that will never be forgotten, with our No.11 embarrassing him so badly on an unforgettable evening.

Erik ten Hag’s side were thinking they could win four trophies before this game began, let’s hope that this crushing blow to their confidence will have a knock-on effect to their upcoming performances too.

You can view the Salah and Martinez moment via @empireofthekop and @ESPNUK on Twitter:

Salah putting players on their arses will never get old 🤣#LFC 📽️ @bornnredlfc pic.twitter.com/J5uZWcNllr — Empire of the Kop (@empireofthekop) March 5, 2023

Salah had Martinez looking for him in another dimension 🙃 pic.twitter.com/lowL4rW2so — ESPN UK (@ESPNUK) March 5, 2023

