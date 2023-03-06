(Video) ‘You’ve got him’ – Souness reacts as Neville proves he’s rattled by Carragher claim

Graeme Souness revelled in how Jamie Carragher got under Gary Neville’s skin during Sky Sports’ coverage of Liverpool’s 7-0 rout of Manchester United.

The ex-Red Devils defender was adamant that his old club were ‘the better team’ in the first-half and appeared to downplay the level of the home side’s performance at Anfield, declaring they were ‘alright’ during the 45-minute period after the interval in which they scored six times.

The 48-year-old was more interested in discussing just how poor Erik ten Hag’s team were, although Carra called him out on it by saying: ‘You’ve got to give credit to the team that wins [by] seven’.

An unimpressed Neville retorted: ‘I’ve given you credit, James. You won 7-0. Congratulations’, with Souness enjoying how the ex-United player used the more formal version of Carragher’s first name and saying ‘You’ve got him’.

