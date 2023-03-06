(Video) ‘Wow’ – Sky Sports pundit disagrees with both Neville & Souness in Liverpool verdict

Sue Smith believes that Liverpool’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United owed to a combination of the home side’s brilliance and the visitors’ haplessness at Anfield.

The Sky pundit noted in her post-match verdict how Gary Neville viewed the result as a capitulation from Erik ten Hag’s team and was slow to give credit to their conquerors (as per @SkySports PL on Twitter) while Graeme Souness focused on an exceptional performance from the Reds.

The ex-England women’s international didn’t agree entirely with either of those two, attributing the comprehensive outcome to a marriage of both factors.

Speaking on Sky Sports News on Monday morning, Smith said of the dominant display from Jurgen Klopp’s team: ‘I watched them yesterday and I thought – wow! This is what we expect from Liverpool, not a 7-0 win against Manchester United but that sort of play and the way that they controlled the game.’

At least she gave us a lot more credit than Neville could muster…

You can see the full clip of her verdict below, courtesy of Football Daily (@footballdaily) on Twitter: