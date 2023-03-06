(Video) Fresh footage explains why Jurgen Klopp blows his top at one fan during United win

Jurgen Klopp was apoplectic with rage during Liverpool’s 7-0 win over Manchester United; an emotional turnaround that will have surprised fans without the context of what occurred immediately after Bobby Firmino’s late goal at Anfield.

Footage shared from the ground at a new angle, however, has shed new light on the pitch-invading supporter who came close to injuring several members of the Reds squad with his antics.

Though we feel the supporter in question should be reprimanded severely for his actions at L4, it does appear that a slide tackle, once though intentional, was an accidental error as he slowed down to celebrate with the players close to the corner flag.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of TikTok user @lutonphoenixfc (via @zubinofficial):