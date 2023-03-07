(Video) Alexander-Arnold’s perfect tackle on Rashford provokes van Dijk into huge reaction

Trent Alexander-Arnold knows better than most members of the Liverpool dressing room, just how much it means to beat Manchester United and it’s fair to say that he was both fired up and on hand to provide a first-class performance.

The Scouser in our team was involved in several key moments throughout the match but his brilliant defensive performance was perhaps best summed up with his perfect tackle on Marcus Rashford in the second-half of the game.

With the in-form Old Trafford forward through on goal, our No.66 showed his turn of pace to both catch the striker and shepherd him away from Alisson Becker’s net before he then dispatched a brilliant sliding tackle.

The way that Virgil van Dijk then ran to hug his right-back showed how much it meant to the whole back four to keep a clean sheet and how happy they were with the 24-year-old for his terrific defensive performance.

You can watch the Alexander-Arnold tackle on Rashford courtesy of Sky Sports (via @liverpoolfc.23 on TikTok):

