(Image) Bellingham’s supposed ‘secret Liverpool message’ in latest Instagram post gets some fans excited

Liverpool fans are on a high at the moment as we continue to reflect on the 7-0 dismantling of Manchester United and now it appears that Jude Bellingham could be making some supporters even more excited.

Taking to his Instagram account, the Anfield-linked midfield star uploaded a picture to help celebrate his father’s birthday but there’s a small detail that some of our fans have read (possibly a little too much) into.

The 19-year-old has uploaded a childhood picture of him wearing a jumper that has the No.7 stitched into it.

Coincidence? Well, probably yes.

However, as we continue to live on cloud nine from a brilliant performance when the Reds scored seven – then why can’t some people read far too much into this and get a little excited about the summer?

It’s been a tough campaign so far and let’s take the good moments and hope that they continue to come in the next few weeks and months.

You can view the image via Bellingham’s Instagram account on his stories:

