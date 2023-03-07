(Video) ‘Seven Hag’ – Carragher drinks 7-Up and ridicules Schmeichel with multiple ‘7’ jokes

Jamie Carragher enjoyed Liverpool’s 7-0 demolition of Manchester United as much as any other Liverpool supporter and made sure that he could continue rubbing the result into the face of anyone attached to the Old Trafford club, something Peter Schmeichel soon found out.

Working for CBS on their coverage of the Champions League football, the Bootle-born pundit had the chance to interview the former goalkeeper and first ensured that his can of 7-Up was firmly in view.

Then began the taunting with references to the ‘7th of March’, a ‘plus £70 million fee for Jude Bellingham’ and even AC Milan having seven European Cups!

It makes for a brilliant watch and shows the Scouser at his mickey-taking best, made all the better by the visible anger growing within the Dane.

You can watch the clip of Carragher via @CBSSportsGolazo on Twitter:

On March 7, @carra23 has a 7up and is expecting a seven-figure fee for Jude Bellingham. 7️⃣ How many reminders from Sunday does @PSchmeichel1 need. 😂 pic.twitter.com/5l4jSdIWsB — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) March 7, 2023

