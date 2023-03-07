Jamie Carragher delivers brilliant response to Old Trafford tweet after Liverpool’s 7-0 win

Jamie Carragher continues to revel in Liverpool’s 7-0 hammering of Manchester United on Sunday, delivering yet another brilliant social media quip.

The Anfield legend has been involved in a Twitter back-and-forth with his Sky Sports colleague Gary Neville ever since that incredible result (Empire of the Kop), and now he’s identified a fresh target for his Scouse wit.

The day after the Reds’ emphatic romp against their arch-rivals, Hotel Football – which is adjacent to Old Trafford – tweeted images of a new banner featuring some of the club’s current players being erected on the exterior of the Red Devils’ stadium ahead of the team’s forthcoming fixtures (via @hotelfootballuk).

As soon as Carragher saw the tweet, he couldn’t help but respond with his latest dig at United over Sunday’s result.

The 45-year-old reacted by posting an image of the scoreboard at Anfield displaying the full-time outcome in all its glory (via @Carra23).

As if he wasn’t enjoying the 7-0 win enough already, he’s even gone and made the scoreline picture his header image on Twitter.

One suspects he’ll milk that extraordinary result for another few days yet!

You can see Carragher’s tweet below from @Carra23:

