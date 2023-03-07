(Video) Carragher blown away by ‘absolute wow moment’ from £120k-p/w Liverpool star on Sunday

Jamie Carragher described Cody Gakpo’s second goal in Liverpool’s 7-0 drubbing of Manchester United on Sunday as an ‘absolute wow moment’.

The £120,000-per-week Dutchman (as per FBref) put the Reds 3-0 to the good shortly after half-time with an exquisite finish from a tight angle, and it wasn’t just that which had the Sky Sports pundit gushing.

The Anfield legend hailed the 23-year-old’s composure with his pass to Mo Salah earlier in the move when he was being pressed by Antony, waiting until space opened up in front of the Egyptian before playing the ball.

Carragher began his analysis of Gakpo’s goal on Sky Sports’ MNF by saying ‘This, for me, was an absolute wow moment’, going on to add: ‘I didn’t think he had the pace but that running power he’s got here was absolutely fantastic. And that finish…I mean that’s world-class’.

Even among the seven goals which went on on Sunday, the Dutchman’s finish in front of the Kop was arguably the most aesthetically pleasing of all.

It’s no wonder he drew such effusive praise from the former Reds defender for that sublime moment.

You can catch Carragher’s full analysis of the Gakpo goal below from Sky Sports’ coverage (@SkySportsPL), which was shared on Twitter via @Carra23: