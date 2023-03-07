Why Neville wasn’t on MNF after seven-goal United thrashing as Carra agrees with ‘bottled it’ claim

Jamie Carragher jokingly agreed with a claim on Twitter that Gary Neville ‘bottled’ making an appearance on MNF last night.

Ahead of Sky Sports’ coverage of the Monday night fixture between Brentford and Fulham, the former Liverpool defender quipped that his broadcasting colleague had ‘cried off’ from the programme.

The 45-year-old also shared a poll as to which of the weekend’s Premier League games viewers most wanted to see being analysed, with 75% of respondents choosing the Reds’ 7-0 thrashing of Manchester United.

Gary Neville has cried off from MNF 😂😂😂 What analysis do you want most 😜 — Jamie Carragher (@Carra23) March 6, 2023

In relation to Neville not appearing on MNF, Twitter user @GingerPirlo_ replied to Carragher by stating: ‘No way, has he bottled it?’.

The Anfield legend swiftly replied with the ‘100 per cent’ emoji, capitalising on an open goal to further taunt his Sky Sports colleague, much to the chagrin of the ex-Red Devil who took to Twitter to clarify his absence from the programme in question.

Behave yourself! Never meant to be on as you well know you 🤡! I will be relaxing looking forward to watching you eulogise over a team you’ve killed for 2 months.. https://t.co/LNJgzupEIC — Gary Neville (@GNev2) March 6, 2023

Carra has been revelling in winding up the ex-United defender ever since Sunday’s rout at Anfield, so he wasn’t going to pass up this latest opportunity to twist the knife!

