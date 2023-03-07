(Video) ‘Coming for Liverpool’ – Sky Sports employee enjoys friendly on-air barb at Carragher

Jamie Carragher enjoyed some on-air banter with one Sky Sports employee during their MNF coverage on Monday night.

The Liverpool legend was on analysis for the clash between Brentford and Fulham, which ended in a 3-2 victory for the Bees.

The result keeps Thomas Frank’s side in ninth place in the Premier League but moves them to within four points of Jurgen Klopp’s Reds in fifth, with the west Londoners also having a game in hand on the Merseyside club.

When the updated table was displayed on screen shortly after the final whistle at the Gtech Community Stadium, Carragher noticed what one of his colleagues in studio was doing.

He quipped: “I’ve got the floor manager Frankie pointing at me saying Brentford are coming for Liverpool!”, which drew a laugh from his colleagues on air.

With the greatest of respect to the Bees, we would expect to finish ahead of them in the table, although it’s a testament to how well they’re playing that they’re so close to the top five of the Premier League.

You can catch the clip below, courtesy of @SkySportsPL on Twitter: