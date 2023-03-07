(Video) ‘I wouldn’t’ – Carragher sounds warning note for Liverpool in race for top-four finish

Jamie Carragher has warned Liverpool that they will still face fierce competition from Newcastle United in the clubs’ respective pursuit of a top-four finish.

Having been 11 points behind the Magpies following the 3-0 defeat at Wolves just over a month ago (BBC Sport), the Reds now find themselves one point and one place ahead of Eddie Howe’s team in the Premier League table, albeit that the Tynesiders have a game in hand.

The two sides are in starkly contrasting form of late – while Jurgen Klopp’s men have taken 13 points from the last 15 on offer, the Toon have only gleaned three points in five games since their most recent top-flight win in mid-January.

However, Carragher is not writing Newcastle out of the top-four hunt by any means despite their current slump.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ MNF, he said: “The big plus point they’ve got is their defensive record is fantastic, so they’re always in games. More often than not, Newcastle don’t need a lot of goals to win the game.”

The ex-Liverpool defender added: “I wouldn’t be writing them off at all. I still think they’re well in the race.”

Carragher is right to remind his former club that Howe’s men will still be strong competitors for a Champions League finish.

After all, only the Reds and Manchester City have beaten them in the current top-flight campaign, and as the Sky pundit referenced, they have by far the division’s best defensive record with just 17 goals conceded – eight fewer than the next most miserly team (Premier League).

With roughly a third of the season still to be played, the race for a top-four finish promises plenty of plot twists between now and 28 May.

You can catch the clip below from Sky Sports’ MNF coverage, courtesy of @footballdaily on Twitter: