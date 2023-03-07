(Video) Harvey Elliott’s cold smirk at Garnacho in the 85th minute has Liverpool fans howling

Any victory over Manchester United is a good one but winning 7-0 is something that any Liverpool fan needs to rub into the face of anyone of an Old Trafford persuasion, something Harvey Elliott made sure he did.

As our No.19 was substituted off the pitch in the 85th minute for Curtis Jones, he walked past Alejandro Garnacho on his way off the grass and the look the 19-year-old gave him was perfection.

Our midfielder stared right into the face of the Madrid-born attacker and gave him a small smirk that was a perfectly obvious yet subtle way of reminding his opponent what the score was.

Every player would have loved the victory against Erik ten Hag’s team but when you have some boyhood Reds on the pitch, you know that they’re enjoying it just that little bit more.

You can watch the video of Elliott and Garnacho courtesy of Sky Sports (via @locoporvos0987 on TikTok and @mahfxz_ on Twitter):

