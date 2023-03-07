(Video) Ex-Red gleeful as he’s asked about 7-0 Liverpool win in pre-match presser

Emre Can couldn’t stop smiling when discussing Liverpool’s latest romp of Manchester United in the Premier League.

The German international was asked for his thoughts on his old team’s seven-goal win over the Red Devils and though he admitted he hadn’t watched the game, the midfielder seemed positively gleeful about the result.

Borussia Dortmund are set to take on Chelsea this evening after securing a 1-0 win over the blues at the Signal Iduna Park.

