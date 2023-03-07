(Video) Fans may have missed what Darwin Nunez did right after second Gakpo goal

Darwin Nunez has won the heart of nearly every Liverpool fan with the way in which he represents the club with so much passion and there has been yet another moment that perfectly depicts this, spotted after Cody Gakpo’s second goal against Manchester United.

After Mo Salah had humiliated Lisandro Martinez and his Dutch teammate had deftly lifted the ball over an onrushing David de Gea, the rest of their teammates ran to celebrate with the goal scorer.

One of these men was our Uruguayan forward and he performed his own rendition of the Bobby Firmino kung-fu kick but this his version involved an actual kick into the behind of our No.18.

It’s all light-hearted and certainly wasn’t a full-blown volley on his mate but it was another insight into the full throttle mindset that we’ve all grown to love from our No.27.

You can watch the Nunez kick on Gakpo (from 1:50) via Liverpool FC on YouTube:

